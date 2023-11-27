Netanyahu Proposes Extension of Humanitarian Pause in Exchange for Hostage Release

Jerusalem, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday a willingness to extend the ongoing humanitarian pause in Gaza, contingent upon the release of additional hostages. This statement marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Netanyahu, after a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, expressed readiness to accept an extension of the humanitarian pause in exchange for the freedom of ten hostages for each additional day of the pause. The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that despite the pause, Israel's ultimate goal remains the elimination of the Palestinian group Hamas and ensuring the return of all remaining hostages. He underscored that military operations would continue post-pause to achieve these objectives.