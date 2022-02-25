Neology Expands Leadership Team with Industry Veteran Bradley H. Feldmann as Chairman and CEO

Former Cubic Executive Joins Team to Drive Strategic Growth in Smart Mobility

Bradley H. Feldmann, Chairman and CEO of Neology

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, today announced that Bradley H. Feldmann has been appointed Chairman and CEO. Founder Francisco Martinez de Velasco will continue to serve as President.

Feldmann is a well-known leader across the transportation, defense, and security industries, mostly notably from his tenure at Cubic Corporation. His expertise and guidance will accelerate Neology’s momentum of modernizing smart mobility systems through its proven open-platform solutions and advanced AI techniques particularly during the current inflection points happening globally.

As the former Chairman, President and CEO of Cubic Corporation (formerly publicly traded NYSE: CUB), Feldmann expanded Cubic’s enterprise value by 169% (15.4% CAGR). He made Cubic into a dominant player (70% patron share in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia) in the transportation payments systems industry by winning $3 billion of backlog through breakthrough technology offerings and created a defense ecosystem of training and expeditionary C4ISR solutions from differentiated technologies through acquisition and product innovation. Most recently Feldmann was named the 2021 CEO of the Year by San Diego Business Journal and was recognized as one of the World’s Most Influential Decision Makers by the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council, among many other career accolades.

“I am thrilled to join the Neology team and help take the company to the next level. I am very familiar with the company, its innovative solutions, and its reputation,” said Feldmann. “Given the increased demand for road usage solutions and fragmentation of the market, I strongly believe there is a great opportunity to accelerate our growth to better serve our smart mobility customers.”

“Brad is the ideal addition to our executive management team based on his stellar leadership record and deep knowledge of the industry, along with an understanding on where it is headed,” said Martinez de Velasco. “With his focus on ‘winning the customer,’ we know Brad will help fuel our growth and help scale the business.”

Neology is backed by One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm with more than $8 billion in assets under management focused on transformative combinations within the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe.

“We welcome Brad to Neology’s executive team as he is a key piece to help navigate the industry’s shift to more progressive infrastructure that includes new technology techniques and a focus on the multi-modal user journey,” said Dr. Jörg Zirener, Senior Managing Director at OEP. “We are confident he will continue Neology’s trajectory as a market leading company in the current wave of smart mobility solutions.”

About Neology

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

