Neneng seen to intensify into tropical storm Saturday

Tropical Depression Neneng continues to move west-southwestward over the Philippine Sea on Saturday and may intensify and reach tropical storm category within the day, the weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Neneng may turn more westward during the morning or afternoon before turning more west-northwestward for the rest of day through Sunday while moving towards Luzon Strait.

“On the forecast track, the center of Neneng may pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of the Babuyan Islands or Batanes on Sunday morning or afternoon, then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday,” the bulletin said.

Neneng, it added, might reach a severe tropical storm category while traversing the vicinity of the Batanes-Babuyan Islands.

To date, the center of the eye of the tropical depression was last estimated at 575 km. east of Calayan, Cagayan, and was moving west-southwestward at 15 kph, has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes, Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol, and Calanasan), the extreme northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, and Maconacon), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Vintar, Dumalneg, and Adams).

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over these areas until Saturday night.

“The trough of Neneng and the convergence of its circulation with the southwesterly winds may also bring occasional rains over the western portions of Mimaropa and Western Visayas. As such, a weather advisory may be issued should the potential for flooding rains further increase,” it said.

From Saturday night to Sunday morning, there may be moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over the northern portion of Isabela and the rest of the Ilocos and Cordillera regions.

A strong breeze to near-gale strength winds may be experienced where wind signal No. 1 is in effect.

Neneng is seen to bring wind signal No. 3 as the most likely highest signal during its passage through the country.

Source: Philippine News Agency