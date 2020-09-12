Neil Etheridge moves to Birmingham

Philippine national football team goalkeeper Neil Etheridge completed a move to the English Football League Championship side Birmingham City on Friday.

Birmingham announced that Etheridge, who formerly starred for fellow Championship side Cardiff, signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed amount.

The signing came just as Birmingham is preparing for its season opener in the second-tier league against Brentford on Saturday.

Etheridge later posted a thanksgiving statement to Cardiff, which was his home for three seasons.

“We made some fantastic memories together and I’ll never forget the part the club and supporters played. I wish the club every success in the future,” the 30-year-old goalkeeper said through Instagram.

Etheridge became a sought-after player in the transfer market after leading Cardiff to the Premier League in his first season.

Despite getting relegated back to the Championship, Etheridge starred for Cardiff in its lone season in the top tier, making penalty saves in back-to-back matches, a rarity in football.

However, injuries riddled him last season, eventually leading to Alex Smithies getting the start for most of the year.

With Smithies impressing, Cardiff became keen on keeping him at the start, leading to the Etheridge transfer. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency