Negros Trade Fair to celebrate generosity, warmth of Negrenses

The Negros Trade Fair (NTF) will celebrate the generosity and warmth of the Negrenses to mark the 37th year of being the longest-running provincial trade fair, at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City on Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. Themed "Amuma," which means to nurture, foster, or take care, this year's NTF, organized by the Association of Negros Producers (ANP), was introduced in a kick-off activity at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central here Monday afternoon. In his message, Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said the province rekindles its partnership with the ANP for another year to "show the whole country what Negros has to offer." "As we launch the 'Amuma' today, we also launch two contests to drum up the excitement towards our trade fair in Manila. On behalf of our beloved Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, the provincial government once again assures its support to our partners. To our micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), we will continue and strive to provide whatever needs you may have so that our products can be innovative and competitive," he added. The NTF features Negros-made food, natural and organic products, fashion and accessories, gifts, decor and housewares, and furniture and furnishings. As part of the kick-off activity, the ANP led by president Arlene Infante launched the 30th Bulawan and 1st Pilak Awards Competition and Trade Fair, which will run until July 30. Through the Bulawan Awards, member producers showcase their ingenuity through products that reflect excellence in craftsmanship and are provided an incentive to encourage more ingenuity, creativity, and commitment to product distinction. The maiden Pilak Awards, given by the Provincial Administrator's Office and its division, the Technology and Livelihood Development Center, in partnership with the ANP, will recognize provincial government-assisted MSMEs that produce/create and innovate Negros food products. This year's NTF theme, "Amuma" is being interpreted in a logo conceptualized and created by artist Stephanie Hilado-Lindaya. "Her artwork aims to encapsulate the rich tapestry of Negrense culture, celebrating the boundless generosity, warm hospitality, and open-heartedness that define Negrenses," the ANP said. The artist herself said fiestas and festivals, lifestyles, cuisine, fashion, and crafts express the very soul of Negrenses - to take care. "For me, this is what the Negros Trade Fair is all about. A celebration of the Negrense art and spirit, an expression of our boundless generosity and warm embrace," Hilado-Lindaya said.

