Negros town residents get P3.3-M cash-for-work aid

BACOLOD CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Western Visayas has released almost PHP3.3 million in wages to beneficiaries from E.B. Magalona, Negros Occidental under its Risk Resiliency Program (RRP) on Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction.

“This assistance is a result of the strong partnership between the local and national governments,” Mayor Marvin Malacon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The recipients, who started receiving their wages on Tuesday, included some 830 individuals such as fisherfolk, farmers, women and persons with disabilities, who rendered service for 10 days under the cash-for-work program.

They were paid PHP395 a day, or a total of PHP3,950 for their work on Nov. 14 to 18 and Nov. 21 to 25.

The beneficiaries were assigned various tasks, including tree-growing, bamboo-planting, mangrove propagules-planting, declogging of street drainages and constructing materials recovery facilities.

The agency’s RRP aims to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable families and communities by providing cash assistance and involving them in temporary employment activities that address climate and disaster risks.

Being the lead agency in disaster response, DSWD ensures the implementation of programs and services that will encourage disaster preparedness and mitigate the impacts of climate change, especially to vulnerable communities.

Source: Philippines News Agency