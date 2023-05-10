Negros Oriental to hold 4th Triathlon 2023 on May 14

All is set for the 4th Triathlon 2023 race in this Negros Oriental provincial capital where national and foreign athletes joining local counterparts on Sunday. In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo is expecting the yearly triathlon competition will bring in more tourists here as the city aspires to become a sports tourism capital. 'Triathlon has become one of our exciting events in commemoration of the 75th charter day anniversary of the city of Dumaguete,' Remollo said. 'Of course, sports tourism through triathlon is one of the crown drawers and favorites of our city and of our province,' he added. Some 400 people have already signed up for the triathlon, which will start at 6 a.m. and end around three or four hours later, notwithstanding any emergencies or untoward incidents, he said. At least six foreign triathletes, including a female sexagenarian, have also registered for the event, said Kathy Aguilar, city information officer. Aguilar said broadcast journalist Kara David of GMA Network, Department of Tourism Undersecretary Elaine Bathan, and a few other celebrities and VIPs are participating in the swim-bike-run event, although their names were not disclosed to surprise the spectators. Popular TV/Radio sports commentator Chiqui Reyes will host the triathlon. Several athletes participating in the ongoing Southeast Asian Games have also signified their intention to join the event although arrangements are still being made, Aguilar said. Last year, around 600 participants took part in the triathlon. This year's number dropped after it was rescheduled from April to May, to give way to the Annual Communications 2023 of the Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines. Gun start is at 5:30 a.m. at Rizal Boulevard, with a swim course of 1,500 meters from start to finish. The bike course will be 40 kilometers in three loops while the run course will be 10 kilometers in two loops around the city. Gilbert Ablong, chief of the Traffic Management Office (TMO), said 40 enforcers from the Discipline Zone team and 90 from the TMO, will be deployed to secure the athletes and to ensure smooth traffic flow. Some parts of the city will be totally off to traffic for the entire duration of the race. A registration fee of PHP3,000 is required to cover costs for race kits, caps, jerseys and other technical requirements.

Source: Philippines News Agency