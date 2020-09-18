Negros Oriental tallies six new Covid-19 cases

DUMAGUETE CITY – The province of Negros Oriental on Friday reported six new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) — five locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and one authorized person outside of residence (APOR).

This was the outcome of 119 throat swab results that arrived here from Cebu City on Thursday, to include 111 negative, the six new positive, and two repeat-swab infections.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), announced the development at a press briefing here.

She said the new coronavirus patients are a 71-year-old-female, a nine-year-old-male, and a 12-year-old-male, all from Bais City and direct contacts of patients NegOr CoV 138 and NegOr CoV 139; a 19-year-old-female LSI from Bais City; a 33-year-old-female from Mabinay, a government employee with travel history to Naga City, Cebu; and a 56-year-old-female from San Jose, the town’s first Covid-19 patient.

The septuagenarian is the aunt while the two boys are the sons of patients NegOr CoV 138 and NegOr Cov 139, a husband and wife, who are the province’s latest repeat-swab positive cases, Estacion said.

The family arrived in the province from Bulacan last Aug. 27 on board a 2GO vessel, she added.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old-female LSI from Bais City who arrived via Cebu Pacific at the Dumaguete-Sibulan airport on Thursday was swabbed at the Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory in Pasay City, Estacion said.

Upon her arrival at the airport, the throat swab test result came out positive, and the woman was immediately admitted to the isolation facility of the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital here, she said.

As for the government employee/APOR from Mabinay, Estacion said that she went to Cebu early this year to deliver her baby and was stranded due to the Covid-19 quarantine restrictions. She returned to Negros Oriental on Sept. 6 via Maayo Shipping, together with her six-month-old-infant.

As the mother tested positive of the coronavirus, Estacion said she has recommended that the baby be also subjected to Covid-19 testing.

As of Friday, Negros Oriental has a total tally of 155 Covid-19 positive cases to include four mortalities, 135 recoveries, and 16 active cases, she said.

There are still 346 pending throat-swab results in Cebu City, she added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency