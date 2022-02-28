﻿Negros Oriental, Siquijor start IT training for elections

Over 600 information and technology (IT) specialists from Negros Oriental are set to undergo training this week on the use and trouble-shooting of vote counting machines (VCMs) that will be used for the May 9 national and local elections.

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) provincial election supervisor-designate of Negros Oriental, told the Philippine News Agency on Sunday that some of the trainees have already started arriving for the in-house training which starts Monday.

“These are IT technicians who will be deployed to the voting centers on election day to assist the teachers when a problem arises involving the VCMs,” Castillano said in mixed English and Cebuano.

The training of IT technicians will last for five days, with one batch a day of about 150 participants at a local hotel in this capital city, he said.

Lawyer Eliseo Labaria, Castillano’s counterpart in Siquijor province, will be joining him for the training to be conducted by the Comelec, but with the Department of Science and Technology handling the examinations for accreditation.

