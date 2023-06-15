Negros Oriental readies P50M for ASF-affected villages

Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria is sourcing funds of some PHP50 million for hog growers who have been affected by the African swine fever (ASF). This comes as hog deaths due to ASF continue to rise, although the spread of the virus has been contained so far in only three areas. In a statement issued Thursday, the capitol said that aside from the financial intervention, the governor has also approved the release of 150 bags of rice each for the municipalities of Dauin and Sibulan, where ASF cases have been reported over the past weeks. Sagarbarria also met recently with the mayors to discuss the province's current situation on the ASF and how to ensure that containment measures are sustained to prevent the further spread of the diseases. Some mayors have also handed out rice and cash assistance to their constituents who are in the piggery business. In an interview with the local media, the governor said he has already directed the local finance committee to map out a schedule for the identification of hog farmers to determine the assistance that they would get. 'I have already found possible sources of funds of about PHP50 million to be given to the swine raisers who lost their sources of income due to the ASF,' Sagarbarria said. He could not specify the amount to be distributed for each beneficiary whose pigs died or were culled due to ASF. The governor also said that some PHP3 million has also been allocated for the PVO's anti-ASF operations, including the procurement of rapid test kits and other peripherals to contain the spread of the virus. Provincial Veterinarian Office (PVO) chief Belinda Villahermosa said more than 700 pigs have either died or were culled in Dauin and Sibulan as of Wednesday. 'Thankfully, except for the recent cases in Dumaguete City, the ASF infections remain within Barangay Maayong Tubig in Dauin and Barangay Tubtubon in Sibulan,' Villahermosa said. While containment efforts show some significant positive results, hog deaths continue to rise, particularly in Barangay Maayong Tubig, with already about 500 heads culled or deceased, she added. Barangay Cadawinonan in this capital city is the latest area with reported pig deaths due to ASF although the number is very minimal, the PVO said. Villahermosa noted that all veterinarians in the towns and cities, the Bureau of Animal Industry and local government officials are working closely to ensure that the ASF will not affect a wider pig population in Negros Oriental. She also thanked the affected farmers for cooperating with authorities in containment operations and the enforcement of biosecurity measures

Source: Philippines News Agency