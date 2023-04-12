Negros Oriental ‘pushers’ found new use for condom wrappers

Jail authorities have intercepted a small amount of suspected shabu placed in a condom wrapper at the reception area of the Negros Oriental Detention and Rehabilitation Center (NODRC) in this capital city with a detainee now under investigation. A total of 13 small heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu were intercepted at the reception area of the provincial jail, said Elmer Ebona, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) provincial chief. The illegal drugs were placed inside a roll-on deodorant while sealed in a condom wrapper. It weighed about 13 grams with an estimated street value of PHP88,400, according to Ebona. Reports said a man and woman on board a motorcycle left a small package intended for a PDL, whose name was withheld pending investigation. Upon checking, a jail guard discovered that the package left for the PDL contained illegal drugs. Ebona said there is an indication that illegal drug peddling is taking place inside the provincial jail. He added though that PDEA does not have jurisdiction over the facility and that they were only assisting in the inventory. 'We only assisted in the inventory of the suspected illegal drugs and we will dispose of it, however, investigation of the incident lies on the provincial jail authorities,' he said in Cebuano.

Source: Philippines News Agency