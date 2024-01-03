Negros Oriental dengue cases drop by 38% in 2023: PHO

DUMAGUETE CITY: Last year's dengue cases in Negros Oriental were 38 percent fewer than the cases in 2022, a health official said on Wednesday. Dr. Liland Estacion, Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief, said data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 23, 2023 showed that only 1,447 cases and five deaths were reported, compared to 2,277 cases and 11 deaths in the previous year. 'This is an encouraging development considering that it was supposed to be an epidemic year, which takes place every three years, but fortunately we were able to stem the spread of dengue infection,' she said. The last epidemic was in 2019, during which Negros Oriental logged 6,844 cases with 23 deaths, the highest in 10 years. PHO is still collating data for its weekly reporting on dengue cases starting Dec. 24 last year, but Estacion believes the current figures will have a minimal adjustment. Records from the Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (PESU) showed that dengue cases ranged from five months to 85 years old, affecting mostly the age group of one to 10, at 43 percent of the total number. Dumaguete, the province's capital, logged the highest number of cases with 220; followed by La Libertad, 164; Sibulan, 116; Bindoy, 97; Siaton, 86; Bais City, 76; Ayungon, 73; Valencia, 68; Tanjay City, 62; Mabinay, 57; and Manjuyod, 53. The rest of the cities and municipalities had fewer than 50 cases, with Basay having the least with one case. The deaths recorded this year were from Ayungon, Valencia, Mabinay, Pamplona, and Sibulan. Estacion said the decline in cases is due to an intensified '4S' strategy to combat dengue, which stands for search and destroy mosquito breeding places, seek early consultation, secure self-protection, and support anti-dengue fogging or spraying operations. Source: Philippines News Agency