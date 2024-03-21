Negros Occidental sets monthly ‘Kadiwa ng Pangulo’ markets

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental's provincial government and partner-national government agencies have set monthly 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' (KNP) markets from March to June this year. The list of schedules on Thursday showed the next Kadiwa will be held at the Panaad Organic Village in Barangay Mansilingan here on April 15-21 as part of the 28th Panaad Sa Negros Festival. On March 15, the first market for this year was set up at the Fiesta Market of Ayala Malls Capitol Central across the Provincial Capitol in this city. 'This provides producers a venue to market their produce, making these accessible to consumers at reasonable prices,' the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) said in a statement. On May 1-2 and June 11-12, the Kadiwa market will go to SM City Bacolod and return to Ayala Malls Capitol Central on May 15-16. They have yet to announce the venues for May 30-31 and June 27-28. The KNP is a market linkage facilitation program that enables farmers to sell directly to consumers, removing marke t layers to make agri-fishery products and other basic commodities accessible and affordable, and seeks to establish additional markets for farmers and fisherfolk to increase their income. The departments of agriculture, trade, labor, and interior and local government assist local government units in establishing Kadiwa centers. Source: Philippines News Agency