Negros Occidental Sees Sharp Rise in Flu-Like Illnesses in 2023

Negros Occidental - The Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Negros Occidental reported a 258.93 percent increase in influenza-like illnesses from January 1 to December 2, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. According to the surveillance report released on Tuesday, the province recorded 2,211 cases in 2023, up by 1,595 cases from the 616 reported in the previous year. This data encompasses 31 cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental, excluding the highly urbanized city.

According to Philippines News Agency, provincial health officer, the increase in flu-like illnesses, characterized by fever, fatigue, cough, sore throat, and body aches, is often attributed to changes in weather conditions. Pinongan advised the public to be cautious, urging them to avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals and to wear masks in enclosed spaces, despite no reports of severe conditions or outbreaks. The local government units reporting the highest numbers of cases are Isabela with 1,680 cases, followed by San Carlos City with 129 cases, Murcia with 80, Bago City with 57, Talisay City with 50, Hinigaran with 20, Cadiz City with 19, and Don Salvador Benedicto, Silay City, and Victorias City each with 16 cases.

The Department of Health (DOH) noted that historically, since 2009, increases in influenza-like illnesses coincide with the onset of rainy and colder months. The DOH is implementing strict monitoring as it anticipates a further rise in cases in the coming months. Additionally, the DOH observed higher cases this year in diseases under surveillance, attributing this to strengthened efforts as the country shifts focus from Covid-19. Pinongan confirmed that, as of last week, government hospitals in Negros Occidental have no Covid-19 patient admissions, with positive cases being either non-severe or admitted to private hospitals.