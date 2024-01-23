Negros Occidental power rates increase in January

BACOLOD: Average residential power rates of all three distribution utilities in Negros Occidental increased in January, mainly due to higher generation and transmission charges. The Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (Noneco), Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) and Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noceco) distribute electricity to the province through their respective franchise areas. On Tuesday, Noneco said this month's rate increased by PHP0.487 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to PHP12.38 from last month's PHP11.89. 'The increase is attributed to the net increase of the electricity due to the market price of Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and increase in the fuel fee of Palm Concepcion Power Corp.,' it said in a statement. Ceneco, which serves the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Talisay and Silay, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto, reported an average residential rate of PHP10.83/kWh for January, higher by PHP0.066 from the previous month's rate of PHP10.76. In i ts advisory, the Ceneco management attributed the rate hike to the increase in average transmission charges by 10.35 percent due to the increase in the ancillary service charge. 'In monitoring the monthly electricity usage, consumers are advised to look at their kilowatt-hour consumption and not on the bill amount since it varies depending on the pass-through charges,' it added. Noceco, whose area coverage includes the cities and municipalities in the southern part of Negros, has a residential rate of PHP12.24/kWh in January, with an increase of PHP0.42 from PHP11.82 in December. The hike in total generation and transmission charges pushed for the higher rate, it said. According to the Noceco management, higher electricity rates are expected in the coming months or during the hot season 'when total demand is high because more expensive generation sources are added to meet the increased demand in electricity.' Source: Philippines News Agency