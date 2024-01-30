Negros Occidental incurs P7-M crop damage due to dry spell

BACOLOD: The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) in Negros Occidental has reported an initial PHP7.079 million in the cost of damage to rice crops planted in 117.22 hectares due to the dry spell. Data released on Tuesday showed that as of Jan. 26, Cauayan town recorded an estimated cost of PHP4.105 million, affecting 52 hectares; Himamaylan City, PHP2.414 million for 59.22 hectares; and Isabela town, PHP560,250 with six hectares affected. OPA officer-in-charge Dina Genzola said they have validated the damage reported from the three local government units. 'The crops are either in vegetative or harvestable stage. We compute the value depending on the stage of the crops,' she said in an interview. Genzola said most of the affected areas are rainfed, or those that rely mainly on rainfall for water. 'We are coordinating with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. for the crop insurance. At the same time, the province allocates funds for the purpose,' she added. In Cauayan, where two villages are affec ted, the dry spell damaged 50 hectares of rice fields in Barangay Man-Uling alone. The losses in the village were pegged at PHP3.905 million, so far the highest in the province, affecting 65 rice farmers. The report validated some PHP200,000 in damage cost on two hectares owned by two farmers in Barangay Guihulngan. In Himamaylan City, a total of 59.22 hectares have been affected in eight villages, including Barangays 3, Carabalan, Su-ay, Buenavista, Caradio-an, Nabali-an, Mambagaton and Talaban. Barangay Carabalan logged the highest cost of damage at PHP766,590 for the 33.33 hectares of rice crops planted by 40 farmers. The dry spell also hit six hectares of rice lands in Barangay Maytubig, Isabela. Last month, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration outlook for January showed below-normal rainfall conditions over most parts of Negros Occidental and a dry spell by the end of the month. Source: Philippines News Agency