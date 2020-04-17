Negros NPA leader ‘avoided misfortune’ by surrendering

By deciding to return to the fold of the law, a New People’s Army (NPA) unit leader in Negros Occidental has “avoided misfortune”, the region’s top Philippine Army official said on Friday.

Maj. Gen. Eric Vinoya, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, welcomed the decision of Jonel Moreno alias “Roy” to surrender after admitting that he faced hardships as a full-time party member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) based in central Negros.

“He made a good decision because he has not only avoided misfortune following the resumption of our offensive operations, but was also able to reunite with his family who needs him most,” Vinoya said.

He appealed anew to the remaining members of the CPP-NPA to surrender and embrace peace so they can reunite with their families in this time of health crisis.

“As we fight an unseen enemy, the coronavirus, we must realize that never in our lifetime have we faced adversity of this magnitude. Hence, I continue to encourage the remaining CPP-NPA members to lay down your arms,” Vinoya added.

Moreno, 33, a resident of Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City, is now in the custody of the 62nd Infantry Battalion (62IB) with headquarters in Barangay Libas, Isabela town.

He decided to surrender after suffering hunger and hardships due to the unfulfilled promises of the NPA leaders.

Moreno turned over an M16 rifle with magazine, a .45-caliber pistol with two magazines, assorted ammunition, and a unit of ICOM hand-held radio. Source: Philippines News Agency