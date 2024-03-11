Negros LGUs cancel F2F classes, schools go online due to extreme heat

Several local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental have suspended face-to-face classes for two days or until Tuesday due to extreme heat. On Monday, the heat index in Negros Occidental, including this highly-urbanized city, was 41 degrees celsius and on Tuesday, 40 degrees celsius, based on the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). In Bacolod City, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez ordered the suspension of in-person classes in elementary and secondary levels of all schools for the safety and welfare of students. He encouraged elementary and secondary schools to adopt alternative delivery modes as methods of instruction. 'The decision for the tertiary level is at the discretion of their respective colleges or university administrators,' Benitez said. Among those that have announced a shift to online classes in the tertiary level are University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos, Colegio San Agustin-Bacolod, Bacolod City College and Carlo s Hilado Memorial State University; while in the elementary and high school levels, schools that went online include Bacolod Tay Tung High School, Trinity Christian School and St. John's Institute. Some schools in Bacolod also canceled sports and other outdoor activities until further notice. Other LGUs that suspended face-to-face classes are the neighboring cities of Talisay, Bago and Silay as well as the municipalities of Murcia and E.B. Magalona. Down south, classes were also suspended on Monday in Himamaylan City at all levels and in Kabankalan City at elementary and secondary levels to 'ensure the health and safety of the students'. The Department of Education has prior instructions to elementary and secondary schools to shift to alternative delivery modes of learning, such as modular and online classes in case of suspension of face-to-face classes due to intense heat. Learners are advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, stay indoors especially during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight, breathable clothing and avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours. Source: Philippines News Agency