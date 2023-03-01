Negros cops net 19 drug suspects in intensified operations

DUMAGUETE CITY: Policemen in Negros Oriental province have arrested 19 drug personalities in a three-day intensified operations that netted hundreds of other violators of laws and local ordinances.

A consolidated accomplishment report furnished by Col. Reynaldo Lizardo, provincial police director, showed that a total of 22 anti-illegal drug operations were conducted during the period, resulting in the arrest of two “high-value individuals” and 17 “street-level individuals” all listed in the police’s roster of suspected drug personalities.

An aggregate total of 39.46 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of some PHP260,000 were seized from the suspects.

The police also arrested 95 persons for illegal gambling while 11 are at-large while 57 operations against loose firearms resulted in the confiscation of 59 firearms and the arrest of two people.

The report also showed that seven Most Wanted Persons and 86 Other Wanted Persons were arrested during the service of Warrants of Arrest.

Also, under Oplan Katok, a total of 15 firearms were voluntarily surrendered to the police for safekeeping pending the compliance of requirements for licensing and permits.

Lizardo told the Philippine News Agency late Tuesday that the simultaneous anti-criminality operations across the province from Feb. 25 to 27 will continue.

“We will be carrying out intensified anti-criminality operations without let-up to ensure the safety of the people as part of our mandate amid the recent shooting incidents that took place in the province,” Lizardo said in mixed English and Filipino.

He was referring to the separate shooting incidents but all connected to each other in Valencia town, involving the brother of the incumbent mayor, a Danish national, his estranged wife, and his alleged girlfriend, and the gun slay of a police officer, a jail guard, and a civilian in Bayawan City.

Special Investigation Task Groups have been formed with other uniformed services on board to investigate these shootings

