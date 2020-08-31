Negros-based 14th CMO Battalion, 2 Marawi heroes receive awards

The Philippine Army’s 14th Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Battalion and two of its personnel, who were heroes in the Marawi siege, received top honors during the 67th Founding Anniversary rites of the CMO Regiment (CMOR) held at its headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Friday.

The “Voice of Peace” Battalion, based in Murcia, Negros Occidental, was awarded the plaque of recognition for Best CMO Battalion of the Year for 2020.

The unit was cited for its “outstanding performance for both administrative and operation matters that greatly contributed to the significant accomplishment of the CMOR mission in pursuing the ‘winning hearts, winning minds’ core purpose through unwavering commitment in service.”

Maj. Arturo Dumalagan, commanding officer of 14th CMO, told the Philippine News Agency on Monday that he is grateful for the support of the Negrenses in their campaign for peace in the island, including their initiatives to provide slippers, toys, and foodstuff to children and their families in remote villages.

“I also acknowledge our troops who serve throughout the Visayas. They were not able to go home to their families but still, their morale is high as they continue to serve. We pledge to do our very best in serving God, the people, and the country,” he said.

Dumalagan, who was represented by operations officer Capt. Ariel Lacasandile during the awarding ceremony also thanked the battalion’s followers on social media for their support and the news media for reporting on their efforts to pursue peace for the nation.

Also recognized were two battalion personnel considered as Marawi heroes — Sgt. Weta Almarines as Best Enlisted Woman and Cpl. Rommel Peñaflor as Best Enlisted Personnel of the Year.

Almarines, a Hijab trooper, catered to the needs of internally-displaced persons during the battle while Peñaflor served as a combat photographer alongside the troops who fought the ISIS-linked group.

This year’s CMOR founding anniversary was anchored on the theme, “A Strong Partner Towards Sustainable Development, and a Just and Lasting Peace.”

The celebration, held at the headquarters’ Function Hall, was streamed over a video-teleconference in accordance with the health protocols amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The CMOR said in a statement that it believes in the importance of touching the hearts and winning the minds of the people and strengthening the local community, and in the power of using philanthropic acts to help achieve transformational change.

“We remain steadfast in achieving the Philippine Army’s mission by providing significant support to its operations by providing competitive CMO operators into its ranks,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency