Negrenses hold indignation rallies to condemn CPP-NPA atrocities

Village officials and anti-crime volunteers in Negros Occidental, including in this city, held indignation rallies across the province to condemn the atrocities and deception of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) and its political wing, the National Democratic Front (NDF), on Thursday.

The rallies coincided with the 51st founding anniversary of the CPP, which is marked every December 26.

In Bacolod, Joseph Nazareno, president of Community Information Service (CIS) Support Group, called for a stop to the destruction, duplicity, lies, and extortion perpetrated by the communist-terrorist group, victimizing poor farmers and small business.

He also condemned the killings and burning of construction equipment on various occasions, as well as the ambush in Tubungan, Iloilo carried out by the rebels on December 23 that injured two police officers.

Two former NPA amazons, Glen and Love-Love, testified about their experiences as members of the CPP-NPA, which started when they were recruited as members of front organizations in their teens.

The participants also watched an audio-visual presentation on the violence and criminal activities of the CPP-NPA for 51 years.

Department of the Interior and Local Government representative May Theresa Malongayon, local government operations officer V, called on Bacolodnons not to allow violence in the community and support efforts to maintain peace.

Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, public information officer of Bacolod City Police Office, which jointly facilitated the activity with the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, said the gathering supports the efforts of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

The Philippine Army's 303rd Infantry Brigade (303IB) based in Murcia, Negros Occidental also participated in the indignation rally here.

Col. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of 303IB, lauded the effort of the people of Negros Occidental and Bacolod City in condemning the communist-terrorists.

There's no reason for the CPP to celebrate. The people of Negros already know the truth. The rebel atrocities only brought misery in the past five decades, Pasaporte added.

In the north, a rally was led by the CIS in Cadiz City with the support of Barangay Zone 3 village chief Antonio Albarina Jr. and Pastor Oliver Caballero, while various groups in neighboring Sagay City displayed tarpaulins calling for an end to terrorism and denouncing atrocities of the CPP-NPA-NDF in a gathering held in St. Joseph Parish Church.

The Cadiz City and Sagay City Police Stations posted photos of the event on their Facebook accounts.

In central Negros, an indignation rally condemning the CPP-NPA-NDF was also held in Moises Padilla as shown in the social media post of the town police station.

The participants called for a stop to the CPP-NPA's extortion and atrocities to give Negrenses a better place to live, work, and do business.

In the south, participants from various sectors, with assistance from Cauayan Municipal Police Station, also held a rally to counter the propaganda activities of the CPP-NPA at the town's Farmers' Training Center.

