Negrense rookie cop, pal dead in Christmas Eve shooting

A rookie police officer and his friend died in a shooting incident during a drinking and videoke session in Victorias City, Negros Occidental on Christmas Eve.

Police identified the fatalities as Patrolman Dionel Lutao, a member of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion - Western Visayas Reconnaissance Company; and James Karl Sernal, both 26.

Lt. Col. Mary Rose Pico, chief of the Victorias City Police Station, said witnesses told investigators that during the group's get-together in a friend's residence at about 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Lutao's firearm went off, hitting Sernal in the process.

Lutao then went outside, was heard firing his gun three times, and was found sprawled on the ground bloodied.

There was no exchange of words, argument, fight or commotion, Pico said in a radio interview.

Sernal's body was still undergoing autopsy and post-mortem examination, but an initial report indicated that he was hit in the mouth.

So far, based on our investigation, nobody can tell how it happened. Nobody has seen how the gun was fired that led to the situation, Pico said.

Two persons who were around during the get-together at Phase 1, St. Martin Subdivision in Barangay 21, said they did not see how Sernal was hit.

One of them, who was browsing the songs list, only noticed that both victims were each holding a gun.

He looked up when he heard a gunshot, and saw Lutao panicking and Sernal injured.

The second witness left to get something, and then went out when he heard gunshots and saw Lutao lying on the ground.

Pico added that all persons believed to be involved, including the two victims and two witnesses, were undergoing a paraffin test to determine if there were others who fired a gun.

Investigators recovered five bullet shells and three live ammunition of a Glock 9-mm. pistol. The pistol, which was found near Lutao's body, was believed to be his.

All these are angles that we are looking into and are still subject to confirmation, Pico added.

