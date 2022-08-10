Negrense reservists urged to bolster disaster response

A top official of the Philippine Army in Negros Occidental through a directive has urged reservists to work with the local government units (LGUs) on disaster relief and rescue operations (DRRO).

Brig. Gen. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of 303rd Infantry Brigade (IBde), on Monday night issued the directive after 565 members of the province’s Ready Reserve Force strengthened their preparedness during a two-day assembly test.

“Organize and coordinate with the LGUs to contribute your manpower and be involved with DRRO related trainings. This will attain the objective of effectively contributing to DRRO efforts during calamities,” Pasaporte, said in a statement on Monday night.

The army official was the guest of honor and keynote speaker during the assembly test's culmination rites held at the Panaad Park here on August 7.

The trainees, under the 605th Community Defense Center headed by director Maj. Nell Ven Maybanting, and 605th Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion (RRIBn) commander retired Col. Isabelo de los Reyes, included 37 reserved officers and 528 enlisted reservists.

They were trained on DRRO and also underwent refresher subjects on combat training for individual soldiers, combat-life support, M16 rifle assemble and disassemble, environmental protection, and updating of records to check the readiness of the individual reservist and the 605th RRIBn as a whole.

Pasaporte lauded the Negrense reservist soldiers for their unwavering support and volunteerism in serving the people of Negros Occidental.

“Reservists provide the base for expansion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the event of war, invasion and to assist in the relief and rescue efforts during times of calamities,” he said

