Negrense high-value individual nabbed in P408-K drug bust

A high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in a buy-bust by joint police operatives in Talisay City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, Raymund Horario, 29, who hails from Barangay Mambulac, Silay City, was temporarily staying in Barangay Zone 12 of the neighboring city at the time of his arrest.

During the operation at around 2:30 p.m., Horario sold a sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP4,000, which was paid to him partly in PHP3,500 boodle money, by the poseur-buyer.

Operatives of Talisay City Police Station and Silay City Police Station recovered 11 sachets of shabu weighing about 60 grams from the suspect.

The seized prohibited substance was valued at PHP408,000 or PHP6,800 per gram.

Horario is detained in the Talisay City Police custodial facility.

On Tuesday afternoon, another male suspect, who claimed to be 16-year-old, was also arrested during a buy-bust in Barangay Zone 12A.

According to the Talisay City Police, the suspect, whose real age has yet to be confirmed, is number six in their drug priority target list and also included in the list of the Directorate for Intelligence of the Philippine National Police.

He was arrested in a residence at Block 15 Lot 18, Saint Mark Street of Carmela Executive Village 1, where he sold shabu for PHP1,000 to an undercover policeman.

Operatives seized from the suspect three sachets of the prohibited substance weighing 4.5 grams valued at PHP30,600 along with PHP600 in cash and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Last Friday, three suspects were also arrested in separate buy-busts in two areas in Silay City, yielding 13.562 grams of shabu valued at PHP108,800.

Perlito Delegero, 31, and Darius Imperial, 48, both street level individuals (SLI), were also arrested in Barangay Mambulac while another SLI, Jonathan Figueroa, 46, also a resident of Mambulac, was apprehended in Barangay Guinhalaran.

