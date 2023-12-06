Negrense Graduate Tops Physical Therapists Licensure Exam

Bacolod City - Ma. Angelica Faye Dela Victoria, a 23-year-old graduate of Riverside College in Bacolod City, has topped the December 2023 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination (PTLE). Dela Victoria, who graduated Magna Cum Laude earlier this year, expressed gratitude for exceeding her own expectations in the examination.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dela Victoria achieved a rating of 89.70, placing her first among 1,288 passers out of 1,884 examinees. She shared her joy and surprise on Facebook, saying, "I only prayed for enough to pass, but received much more." Dela Victoria faced anxiety and uncertainty after completing the board examination in Cebu on December 1 and 2.

Dela Victoria credited her success to the support of her family, the Riverside College PT Faculty, her review center, and a Christian church in Cebu for their prayers. "This achievement is dedicated to Lord Jesus, as I aspire to be an extension of his healing hands," she added.

Riverside College commended Dela Victoria's accomplishment, expressing pride and hope that her journey would inspire others in the field. "Her success sets the standard for excellence in physical therapy," the college stated. San Carlos City, her hometown, also celebrated her achievement on Facebook, congratulating her for the 'outstanding accomplishment.'