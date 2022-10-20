NegOr’s dengue cases rise by 200% from Jan. to Oct. 15

Dengue cases in Negros Oriental rose by 200 percent from January 1 to October 15 this year compared to the same period last year, a health official said Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion said 1,828 dengue cases and eight deaths were reported over the period, compared to only 610 cases with zero deaths in the same period last year.

“The continuing rise in dengue cases is expected considering that this is the so-called epidemic year in a three-year cycle,” Estacion said in mixed English and Cebuano.

The top areas with the highest number of dengue cases in Negros Oriental are Canlaon City with 278 cases; Dumaguete City, 205; La Libertad, 173; Bayawan City, 171; Guihulngan City, 169; Sibulan, 91; Bais City, 83; Sta. Catalina, 69; Siaton, 66; and Valencia, 61, she said.

Estacion called on the public to continue undertaking preventive measures, particularly cleaning their surroundings to eradicate the breeding grounds of mosquitos and their larvae.

“We are also giving out insecticides to our rural health units as the province’s counterpart while sanitary inspectors also conduct monitoring to help the local government units in controlling the spread of dengue,” she said.

Estacion also urged the public to visit health centers immediately if symptoms arise as antigen detection or NS1 kits are available for testing for dengue virus infection

Source: Philippines News Agency