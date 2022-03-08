﻿NegOr works to boost ‘poor’ vax turnout amid decline in cases

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Negros Oriental has dropped to a significantly low level from a surge early this year, despite the province being tagged as a “poor performer” in its vaccination rollout for senior citizens.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, in a virtual presser Monday, said despite this development, the province will remain under Alert Level 2 unless it can reach its vaccination target for senior citizens.

“I am appealing once more to the senior citizens to have themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, and to the other sectors to get the booster shots as well,” she said in mixed English and Cebuano.

The number of senior citizens given the second dose is 55,995 while those who received the first dose totaled 54,122.

The province’s target for the A2 sector or senior citizens is 133,000.

Estacion said unless the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will change their guidelines on community quarantine classifications, there is no chance for Negros Oriental to be under Alert Level 1.

The province reported that only five new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded from March 4 to 7, she said.

While the number is seemingly low compared to the previous months when positive cases surged to four digits, Estacion said she believes some infections are not being reported to health authorities “because the patients are just doing their own self-testing”.

However, Estacion, also the provincial Covid-19 incident commander, said people should not be complacent with these numbers and must therefore submit themselves for vaccination.

As of Monday, Negros Oriental has a total caseload of 23,468 broken down into 22,710 recoveries, 20 active cases, and 738 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency