NegOr to put up Covid-19 vaccination hub

The provincial government of Negros Oriental, through its Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), will put up a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination center.

Assistant provincial health officer Dr. Liland Estacion, health committee chair of the IATF here, said in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon that this is in line with an advisory from the National Covid-19 Vaccine Operations Center.

The advisory said the National Capital Region, Region 7, and Region 11, which have the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, should get ready with their respective vaccination centers.

“And we hope that we in the province will be included in the priority list of areas because we are part of Region 7,” Estacion said in mixed English and Cebuano.

As of Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Negros Oriental has not shown a significant decline since the surge of infections started last November.

Estacion said they received Monday a total of 407 swab test results, broken down into 382 negatives (with 25 recoveries), 15 new positives and 10 repeat-swab still positive cases.

One new death was also added to the tally, involving a 77-year-old-male from Barangay Tinago, she said.

The 15 new cases are from Bayawan City (seven); Dumaguete City and Valencia (two each); and Basay, Tanjay, Sibulan, and Siaton (one each).

The latest recoveries, meanwhile, are from Sta. Catalina (seven); Bayawan City and Dumaguete City, (six each); Sibulan (two); Guihulngan City, Amlan, Tanjay City, San Jose, (one each).

The total caseload as of the latest in Negros Oriental is pegged at 1,550 with 1,280 recoveries, 223 active positive cases, and 47 deaths.