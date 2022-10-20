NegOr still performing poorly in Covid-19 vax drive

The provincial government of Negros Oriental continues to remain under Alert Level 2 status due to its poor accomplishment in the vaccination drive against Covid-19.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, in a press briefing Wednesday, said as of Oct. 18, the total number of individuals who received the full vaccination of Covid-19, including the one-shot Janssen vaccine, is 660,056.

This represents 57.47 percent of the province’s total target of 1,148,424 individuals to be vaccinated, she said.

Estacion appealed to the people to have themselves vaccinated even though the number of Covid-19 cases in Negros Oriental has significantly dropped.

She also encouraged those who are fully vaccinated to avail of the booster shots to strengthen their immunity against the coronavirus disease.

Only 9,249 individuals in Negros Oriental have so far received the second booster, while 108,962 had their first booster, she added.

Meanwhile, the current caseload in the province is 24,542, broken down into 23,749 recoveries, 760 mortalities, and 33 active cases, Estacion said

