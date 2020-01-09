NegOr shooting incidents drop in 2019

The number of shooting incidents in Negros Oriental recorded in 2019 dropped compared to the previous year, a police official said on Wednesday.

Col. Julian Entoma, provincial police director, said records at the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) showed that in 2019, a total of 206 shooting incidents were reported compared to 215 cases in 2018, or a drop of 4 percent.

The NOPPO's Crime Solution Efficiency for these shooting incidents lowered down from 40 percent for 2018 and only 38.43 percent for 2019, he said.

Entoma said shooting incidents considered solved as far as the police are concerned are those where the suspect or suspects have been identified, arrested, and cases were filed against them in court.

Two of the celebrated shooting incidents here included the July 18 ambush-slay of four policemen, allegedly by Communist New People's Army rebels in Sitio Yamot, Barangay Mabato, Ayungon town; and the Nov. 7 fatal shooting of veteran broadcast journalist Dindo Generoso in Barangay Piapi here.

The police had filed charges against alleged NPA rebels for the murder of the four policemen, with one suspect arrested and five others still at-large.

On the other hand, the police also filed charges against the suspects in the Generoso slay while two suspects were initially arrested, one was released by the city prosecutor's office for technicalities. Entoma said they will still pursue the case.

The top five areas for shooting incidents in 2019 are Guihulngan City with 29 cases; Bayawan City, 25; Dumaguete City, 22; Sta. Catalina, 17; Zamboanguita and Siaton, with 12 each.

The motive for majority of the cases in 2019 was personal grudge while others were drug-related with victims usually drug surrenderers, Entoma said.

Source: Philippines News Agency