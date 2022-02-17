﻿NegOr sets Friday rollout of ‘Resbakuna Kids’ campaign

The provincial government of Negros Oriental will start the inoculation of children aged 5-11 (Resbakuna Kids) against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Friday.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, in an interview on Wednesday, said the vaccination of children under this age bracket will simultaneously be carried out in all the vaccination sites in the different local government units (LGUs).

“But I am reminding some of the LGUs who have not submitted their master lists for their sector to submit these to the PHO because we are only given a certain number of vaccines that we have to divide so all will have their share,” she said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Estacion said the Provincial Health Office (PHO) will not be giving vaccine to the hospitals because of the limited supply and priority will be given to the LGUs, which can now start claiming their allocation.

Meanwhile, records at the PHO as of February 15 show that a total of 502,226 individuals have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, including those who received the one-shot Janssen vaccine.

This represents 50.6 percent of the total 990,637 target individuals for vaccination.

Those who were administered the first dose and are awaiting their second dose, meanwhile, totaled 532,423 individuals.

The province has so far received 1,104,216 doses of vaccines of various brands.

Source: Philippines News Agency