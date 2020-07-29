NegOr reports one new Covid-19 case, one recovery

The province of Negros Oriental has recorded one new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection and one recovered patient as of Wednesday, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion said in a press briefing.

She said the latest case is a 25-year-old-female from Sibulan town who returned to the province from Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, the latest recovery is NEGOR-CoV-60, a 26-year-old-female in Mabinay town, who returned to the province from Cauayan, Negros Occidental.

As of the latest count, the province has a total of 92 confirmed Covid-19 infections since March, to include three deaths, 54 recoveries, and 35 active cases, she added.

The active cases are from Mabinay (7); Sibulan and Tayasan (6 each); Canlaon City (4); Amlan, Bacong, Basay, Bayawan City, Bindoy, Dumaguete City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud and Zamboanguita (one each); and three from the 302nd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army based in Tanjay City, records from the Provincial Health Office showed.

Of the province’s six cities and 19 municipalities, those that still have zero Covid-19 cases are Pamplona, San Jose, Siaton, and Valencia.

Source: Philippines News Agency