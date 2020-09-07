NegOr reports 8 new Covid-19 cases

The province of Negros Oriental on Sunday recorded eight new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) including an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), a person deprived of liberty (PDL), a foreign national, and locally stranded individuals (LSIs).

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, in a press briefing, said among the new cases are the first two positive ones in Pamplona town — which for a long while had zero Covid-19 infection — two in Bais City, two in Sibulan, and one each in Guihulngan and Bacong.

The new Covid-19 positive patients are as follows: a 55-year-old-male and 38-year-old-female LSIs from Bais City; a 33-year-old and a 29-year-old, both male LSIs from Pamplona; a 50-year-old-female LSI who is the partner of NegOr COV-127 patient, and a 34-year-old-male repatriated foreign national from Sibulan town; a 55-year-old-male who is a person deprived of liberty (PDL) detained at the Guihulngan City Police Station custodial facility; and a 33-year-old-male OFW from Bacong who returned from Uzbekhistan.

There are now two PDLs in Guihulngan City that have been tested positive of Covid-19, Estacion said, with the first reported last week.

The latest new cases are either quarantined or isolated at their respective local unit’s (LGU) facility while the OFW is under the custody of the Provincial Health Office, said Estacion, who is also the chair of the health committee of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

As of Sept. 6, 2020, the province of Negros Oriental has a total of 145 confirmed Covid-19 cases with four deaths, 119 recoveries, and 22 active infections, she added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency