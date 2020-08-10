NegOr reports 4 new Covid-19 cases

The province of Negros Oriental has recorded four new confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, including a two-year-old-boy, bringing the total tally of infections to 108.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, who chairs the health committee of the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), in a press briefing Monday, said all new cases are locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) who arrived here from Cebu, Manila, and Nueva Ecija.

Estacion said they received 125 throat swab test results from Cebu over the weekend, of which 121 are negative and four are positive.

The new Covid-19 cases are a 31-year-old-male from Dauin; a 36-year-old-female from Sibulan; a 48-year-old-male from Tayasan; and the two-year-old-boy from Siaton, she said, adding that they are all at isolation facilities in their respective local government units (LGUs).

Estacion also reported that since March, there are 16 active infections, 88 recoveries, and four deaths.

The towns of Valencia, San Jose, and Pamplona are the only ones left with zero Covid-19 case, records at the Provincial Health Office show.

Meanwhile, Estacion said the case of the two-year-old boy, his parents, and a brother, were among the “uncoordinated” arrivals of LSIs returning to Negros Oriental.

The family arrived in Siaton on Aug. 1 from Pasig, Metro Manila via a 2GO vessel, along with other LSIs, she said.

The child is asymptomatic and under isolation, she added.

Estacion said the breakdown of the 16 active Covid-19 cases in Negros Oriental is as follows: three each from Canlaon City, Dumaguete City, and Sibulan; two from Dauin; and one each from Siaton, Zamboanguita, Amlan, Mabinay, and Tayasan.

Source : Philippines News Agency