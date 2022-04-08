﻿NegOr police ready for influx of Holy Week, summer travelers

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Negros Oriental will be deploying its personnel to the field to secure returning residents, as well as tourists coming for the Holy Week, a police official here said Friday.

Col. Germano Mallari, provincial police director, said they have a security plan in place, dubbed “Oplan SumVac” (summer vacation), which will serve as a guide for personnel deployment and anti-crime activities.

“This year, it will be like a three-in-one for us because not only do we have to secure people during the Holy Week observance and the usual summer travelers, but because it is also election season,” Mallari said in mixed English and Cebuano.

The deployment of police personnel will start this weekend as the Holy Week reels off on Palm Sunday (April 10), he said.

Police assistance desks will be established at the airport, seaports, bus terminals, and other places of convergence like churches.

Mallari anticipated large crowds this time compared to the past two years where Holy Week activities were held at the bare minimum due to the restrictions amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“There will be plenty of people this year considering that quarantine restrictions are fewer and lighter and borders are already open,” he said.

Aside from the regular personnel in the different police stations in the towns and provinces, Negros Oriental also received 60 more personnel from the region as augmentation.

