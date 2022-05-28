NegOr police intensifies simultaneous anti-crime ops

The Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) director on Thursday said they are intensifying their operations through the Synchronized Managing of Enhanced Police Operations (SEMPO) against various forms of crimes.

Col. Germano Mallari said SEMPO, also known as “One Time, Big Time” operation focuses on the proliferation of loose firearms and ammunition, the arrest of most wanted persons, and illegal drugs.

“Based on a directive from the Police Regional Office 7, we are to conduct this particular operation at least once a month but we were quite busy during the elections, so we are now doubling our anti-criminality efforts,” he said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Mallari, however, clarified that outside of the SEMPO, police stations also continue with their regular functions and operations against lawlessness to ensure the safety of the general public.

The “One Time, Big Time” operations, held simultaneously in one day or within 24 hours, however, aim for a bigger accomplishment to meet their targets.

A consolidated report from NOPPO, based on the submissions from the different police stations, showed a total of 124 individuals were arrested on May 21 during the one-day anti-criminality operations.

Arrested were three persons during illegal drug operations; 26 persons for illegal gambling; 63 persons tagged as “most wanted” or “wanted”; and 32 for violations of local ordinances.

Thirteen Oplan Katok operations also yielded 13 surrendered or confiscated firearms.

Mallari thanked other government agencies, force multipliers, and the community for their support and cooperation in the anti-criminality efforts of the police in Negros Oriental.

The synchronized operations also form part of the police organization’s transformation program, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency