NegOr logs more Covid-19 recoveries

The province of Negros Oriental has recorded more recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) even as the surge of positive infections continues.

In a virtual press briefing Tuesday, assistant provincial health officer Dr. Liland Estacion, health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, said they received 852 swab test results in the past two days from different laboratory testing facilities.

Of the number, 770 were negative (with 22 recoveries), 59 were new positives, and 23 were repeat-swab positive infections, Estacion said.

She said the latest number of new cases is the highest so far in Negros Oriental.

The new positive cases are from Dumaguete (15); Sibulan (14); Sta. Catalina (10); Bayawan City (six); Valencia (four); Dauin, La Libertad, Zamboanguita (two each); Jimalalud, San Jose, Siaton, and Guihulngan (one each), she added.

She said the new recoveries are from Dumaguete (six); Bayawan City and Sta. Catalina (four each); Sibulan and Guihulngan (two each); Amlan, Bais City, Bacong, and Siaton (one each).

The total caseload for Negros Oriental since the start of the pandemic is 1,474, broken down into 1,162 recoveries, 271 active infections, and 41 deaths.

Estacion said while the cases had shown a plateau in previous weeks, the continuing spike in positive infections is no longer attributed to the post-holiday surge but to community transmission, particularly due to mass gatherings.

There is no telling when the Covid-19 positive cases in the province will drop, she said.

She appealed to the people to stay home unless it is necessary to leave and to avoid holding and attending parties, except for a small group of same-household attendees.

“It is the people who can actually bring down the number of positive cases and slow down the transmission of the virus,” she said in mixed English and Cebuano.