NegOr logs 37 more recoveries from Covid-19

The province of Negros Oriental has logged more recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a health official said on Thursday.

In a virtual presser, assistant provincial health officer Dr. Liland Estacion said of the total 179 swab results received Wednesday, 155 were negative (with 37 recoveries), 12 were new positive and another 12 were repeat-swab positive infections.

The new positive cases are from Sibulan (five); Dumaguete City (three); Amlan (two); Dauin and San Jose (one each), said Estacion, also the health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The 37 recoveries are from Dumaguete City (19); Sibulan (11); Bais City (three); Sta. Catalina (two); San Jose and Tayasan (one each).

The total caseload for Negros Oriental as of today is 1,494 broken down into 1,204 recoveries, 246 active positive cases, and 44 mortalities, Estacion said.

Of the 245 active positive infections, this capital still has the highest with 88; followed by Tanjay City (33); Sibulan (31); Bayawan City (16); Sta. Catalina (15); and Valencia (11); while the rest had below 10 except for Mabinay, Tayasan, Vallehermoso, and Canlaon City with zero cases, records at the PHO showed.

A total of 28,381 swab tests were done in the province since the start of the pandemic.