﻿NegOr health exec urges parents to get kids vaccinated

A key health official in Negros Oriental on Tuesday urged parents to have their children vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as the Department of Education (DepEd) has started the gradual implementation of face-to-face classes.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Liland Estacion, issued her appeal in a virtual presser, even as the province has been recording fewer Covid-19 cases.

“Parents, please have your children vaccinated against Covid-19 because their exposure to other people increases once they return to face-to-face classes,” Estacion said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Records as of April 5 showed that the province has fully vaccinated a total of 78,925 “school learners” or those children who are in the 5-11 and 12-17 age brackets.

The target for the first bracket is 196,226 and 164,894 for the second group or a total of 361,120 kids.

Estacion said the province currently has plenty of available vaccines and the people can even choose the brand they prefer.

In Negros Oriental, some select schools have already started their in-person classes.

Dr. Adolf Aguilar, schools division superintendent of the Bais City DepEd division, said limited face-to-face classes already started in his area of coverage in batches since late March.

Meanwhile, the province has been consistently recording a low number of new Covid-19 cases over the past several weeks, Estacion said.

From March 28 to April 5, Estacion said her office received 444 swab test results, consisting of 427 negatives (including 20 recoveries), 14 new cases, two repeat-swab positives, and one re-infection.

The total caseload of Negros Oriental is 23,528, broken down into 22,770 recoveries, 741 mortalities, and 17 active cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency