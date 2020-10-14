NegOr Hall of Justice, jail closed due to Covid-19 threat

The Hall of Justice and the Negros Oriental Detention and Rehabilitation Center (NODRC) in this capital city were shut down for two days beginning Wednesday following the exposure of its employees to a man who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

At the same time, the regular session of the city council here was cut short after the visit by a Covid-19 patient was established. Silliman University has also canceled its face-to-face meeting on campus.

The patient is said to be an official of the provincial government of Negros Oriental who had a history of travel to a high-risk place, together with other authorized persons outside of residence (APOR).

No timeline was given on the places that the official, a male tagged as patient NegOr CoV 191 from nearby Bacong town, had visited since last week following his return from Metro Manila on Oct. 3.

He was reported to have visited a number of places prior to the release of the result of the swab test over the weekend, as established by the provincial contact tracing team.

In a document obtained by the Philippine News Agency, Negros Oriental Executive Judge Gerardo Paguio, Jr. said that the temporary closure of the Hall of Justice is intended to give way to disinfection following “physical contacts with a lawyer” who was Covid-19 positive.

The memorandum said that judges and staff who came into direct contact with the patient will undergo a 14-day quarantine while a skeleton workforce will be on hand to oversee the disinfection of the offices and courts, Paguio said.

Court users may have access to the courts and the Office of the Clerk of Court through the hotline numbers, social media, and e-mail, among others, while judges are asked to “maintain a work-from-home arrangement” while making sure that services are not hampered.

In a press briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Roel Degamo also announced that the NODRC, commonly known as the provincial jail, is shut down for a couple of days after the Capitol official made a visit there last week.

Jail guards and around 12 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who came in contact with him have already been throat-swabbed and advised to quarantine themselves while the acceptance of new inmates is suspended until further notice, Degamo said.

Silliman University, on the other hand, in its advisory said it received information that five of its personnel were exposed to a Covid-19 patient and are now under isolation while contact tracing is ongoing.

Face-to-face meetings are “deferred until further notice” while the university’s Crisis Management Group is working closely with city and provincial health officials to address the matter.

Meanwhile, Degamo said there is no need to shut down Capitol as the infected provincial government employee did not visit any of its offices since returning from his latest travel.

The governor also reassured the public that constant disinfection is being undertaken at the Capitol while health protocols are being implemented.

Extensive contact tracing is ongoing because of the number of places that the official visited and the contacts he was exposed to since arriving in the province, said Romualdo Señeris II, a member of the province’s Task Force on Contact Tracing of Negros Oriental.

The task force, headed by Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, has already traced contacts up to the secondary level, he said.

The official’s family is already isolated, while other primary contacts were already traced, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency