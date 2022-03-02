﻿NegOr guv wants town under Comelec control due to killings

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo said Tuesday he wants the Commission on Elections to place Bayawan City under its control after a series of killings involving his supporters.

The latest victim was identified as Wenifred Abrasaldo, a church leader who was shot dead at an eatery in Barangay Boyco in the southern city on Tuesday morning.

The night before, a man identified as Toto Bawega was gunned down in Barangay Minaba while Hector Palma was gunned down last week, also in that city.

Police investigation has not yet tagged the three incidents as election-related.

In an online video message after Abrasaldo’s slaying, Degamo blamed his political foes but did not divulge names.

“I am condemning (these killings) in (the) strongest possible terms and I would like to inform those who are behind the shootings that these have been reported already to Malacañang,” he said in mixed English and Cebuano.

He vowed to do everything in his power to have the perpetrators arrested and obtain justice for the deceased.

Degamo urged the public to be vigilant and mindful of their surroundings as he called for a “change in the system” and not continue to “live in fear.”

The governor is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the May 9 polls.

He was deemed eligible for a third and final three-year post as his first term, which began in January 2011, was to replace the deceased governor Agustin Perdices.

