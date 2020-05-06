NegOr guv orders regulated movement under GCQ

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo has ordered a regulated movement of people and vehicles within the province during the general community quarantine (GCQ) to prevent transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Degamo issued Executive Order No. 2020-29B on Tuesday to this effect, noting that following the province’s shift from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on May 1 to GCQ, there was “extraordinary rush of people and vehicles on the streets of Dumaguete”.

He also noted low compliance with the social/physical distancing and wearing of face mask policies, which poses a “grave threat in our combat against Covid-19”.

In his EO, he said local government units (LGUs) may “implement measures limiting movement and transportation, regulation of operating industries, and presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols.”

One of the highlights of the directive is enjoining the mayors to direct their barangay chairpersons to issue an Easy Access Pass (EAP) per family, to allow a family member aged 21 to 59 to leave their home to access essential goods and services.

The EAP shall be presented at boundary checkpoints, malls, grocery stores, supermarkets, government and private offices, and other establishments, otherwise, they shall be denied entry.

Employees need to carry and present their company ID and/or Certificate of Duty Status at designated checkpoints, while health and medical front-liners and uniformed personnel must present their agency ID or professional license cards “to grant them unrestricted access to essential goods and services” at the same establishments, government and private offices.

Meanwhile, non-residents of Dumaguete may use their old quarantine passes issued by their respective LGUs, which is equivalent to the EAP.

To control the influx of people and vehicles to the capital, the EO assigns certain days of the week for the entry of non-Dumaguete residents, except for those working here.

The schedule of entry for residents from Sibulan to Canlaon City is on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while those from Bacong to Basay and including Valencia, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Sunday is a “non-access day” to the capital city.

Meanwhile, as a general rule, senior citizens, young people and non-workers are encouraged to stay home unless otherwise necessary. Source: Philippines News Agency