﻿NegOr gov’t execs vow repeat landslide victory for Leni

Negros Oriental officials including mayors and House representatives have vowed to give a repeat landslide victory for incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, who is gunning for the presidency in the May 9 polls alongside running mate, Senator Francisco Pangilinan.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, a re-electionist leading the Lupad Team of this capital city, noted in Wednesday evening’s grand rally of the Leni-Kiko tandem that Robredo won by an overwhelming margin in the 2016 elections in Negros Oriental.

“While many Negrenses knew little of Leni in 2016, she made a miracle in our city and in our province. She won 70 percent of the votes in Dumaguete over her closest rival, and it was about the same in Negros Oriental,” Remollo said in mixed English and Cebuano.

“Let’s give Leni Robredo another victory for Dumaguete and Negros Oriental,” Remollo said in front of a jampacked ballfield of leaders and supporters during the grand rally.

Robredo had an almost 200,000 lead in the last elections, he recalled.

The same is true for Pangilinan, who also earned high votes when he ran for senator that same year, he added.

“There is no other team needed to make this country as safe and peaceful, more humane, and democratic,” Remollo said.

The Leni-Kiko team stormed the provinces of Negros Oriental and Siquijor on Wednesday, flying by chopper and capping the campaign sorties with a meeting de avance at the Pantawan People’s Park and a grand rally in the evening at the RUSI ballfield here.

Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong of the 1st district of Negros Oriental, who is also seeking re-election and is the Liberal Party head in the province, said in the same rally Robredo is “the best person for the job” as president of the Philippines.

“The Leni-Kiko tandem brings to us an important message of reassurance of a new life, new leadership and service in the government for the people,” Limkaichong said in Cebuano.

“We have already seen their accomplishments unlike those who only make promises that are not fulfilled,” she added.

Re-electionist Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) and her wife, Maisa Sagarbarria, Barangay Calindagan (Dumaguete City) chair and who is running for vice mayor, were present at the rally.

Robredo, meanwhile, thanked the opposing political leaders and groups as well as civilian and sectoral groups who are supporting her and her teammates’ bids.

“Sigurado akong dahil sa pagmamahal sa ating bayan, yun yung nakikita natin ngayon. Ang mga tao handang handa na magsakripisyo dahil alam ninyo na napakahalaga ng eleksyon na ito ang magdedesisyon kung anong klaseng pamamahala, anong klaseng politika ang gusto natin sa bayan natin sa susunod na anim na taon (I am certain that it is because of your love for country, that is what we are seeing right now. The people are ready to sacrifice because you understand the importance of this election that will decide what kind of government, what kind of politics we want for our country in the next six years),” she said.

Among the issues and concerns that she mentioned during the rally was the strengthening of the barangays, particularly the lengthening of terms of village officials.

Robredo is the author of the “Barangay Officials and Workers Incentives and Benefits Act of 2016”.

If elected, she said will also push for a pay raise for barangay officials.

The grand rally of the Leni-Kiko tandem and their team was highlighted by the presence of celebrities led by Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan, Kuh Ledesma, Louie Heredia, Viktoria, Pinky Amador, Gab Valenciano, Gab Pangilinan, Ogie Diaz, and True Faith, among others.

The event was dubbed “Sidlak”, a Cebuano word that means to shine, and referred to Robredo as the “sidlak of Negros and of the country”.

Source: Philippines News Agency