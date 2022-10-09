NegOr dengue cases up by 203%; 2 more deaths reported

The number of dengue cases in Negros Oriental has risen by 203 percent for the first three quarters of this year compared to that of last year.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion told the Philippine News Agency on Friday that a report from the Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (PESU) showed that from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 this year, the province logged 1,747 cases with eight deaths.

For the same period last year, Negros Oriental recorded 576 cases of dengue with no deaths.

Two of the eight mortalities were recently reported, she said. No other details were made available yet.

Canlaon City continues to top the list with the most number of cases at 278, followed by Dumaguete City, 195; Bayawan City, 170; Guihulngan City, 166; La Libertad, 145; Sibulan, 87; Bais City, 81; Sta. Catalina, 67; Siaton, 59; and Valencia, 56, PHO/PESU records showed.

The most affected age group by the mosquito-borne viral disease is 1-10 years old.

Majority of the cases were males at 58 percent of the total or 918 individuals while 829 were females.

“I am reiterating my appeal to the public to please do not let your guard down against dengue. This is the epidemic year and as you can see, the cases continue to rise so we must be mindful of cleaning our surroundings,” Estacion said in mixed English and Cebuano.

The epidemic cycle of dengue takes place every three years, the last time in 2019 with more than 6,000 cases reported.

