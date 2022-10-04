NegOr cops net over 1.6K individuals in week-long ops

The police has arrested more than 1,600 individuals across the province of Negros Oriental during the one-week “one-time, big-time” operations.

A consolidated report of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) on Tuesday said the anti-criminality operations were carried out from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

Arrests were made in relation to laws on illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, carnapping, illegal gambling, fisheries, mining, forestry, and others.

The highest number of arrests involved 1,692 persons for violation of traffic ordinances.

The police report said 96 minors were apprehended for violating the curfew hours, 37 for illegal gambling, 16 for violation of the Fisheries Code, two for auto theft, three for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and the rest for violations of local ordinances.

These local ordinances prohibit drinking and smoking in public places, urinating on the side of the street, littering, dumping of garbage, and a curfew for minors. (PNA)

