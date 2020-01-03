NegOr cops destroy seized illegal firecrackers

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) on Thursday disposed of illegal firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices that were seized from sellers in various parts of the province after New Year's Day.

Col. Julian Entoma, NOPPO director, led the activity at the NOPPO headquarters in Agan-an, Sibulan town.

The biggest bulk of the firecrackers came from Sibulan, amounting to PHP25,000, which were confiscated by the Provincial Intelligence Branch which received information that these were bought from a stall in Dumaguete.

Entoma said the other firecrackers that were destroyed were from the hinterland barangay of Pacuan, La Libertad town, which were seized due to the absence of a dealer's permit, while the others were from the other municipalities in Negros Oriental.

He said the police may not have received information about victims of firecracker explosions but the Department of Health here reported a total of eight injured persons due to firecrackers.

Meanwhile, Entoma said no single incident of indiscriminate firing of gun was reported during the Christmas and New Year celebrations

Source: Philippines News Agency