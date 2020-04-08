NegOcc’s first Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital

The first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient in Negros Occidental has been discharged from the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital (TLJPH) in Silay City on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old female from neighboring E.B. Magalona town is the first and only patient from the province, who had tested positive so far.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said that her first repeat test, which was done on April 2, already came out negative, and she is awaiting the result of her third swab test, or second repeat test.

This is based on the protocol set by the Department of Health (DOH), he added.

The governor said the patient’s third swab sample was collected on Tuesday. “(The sample) will be sent to the Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City. We’re hoping it will still show a negative result,” he said.

The patient, who is a resident of Barangay 2 in the northern town of E. B. Magalona, had traveled to Davao and Manila but did not go home after returning to the province on March 14.

She underwent self-quarantine in a staff house, and days later, manifested symptoms and was admitted to a hospital.

On March 28, the patient was already considered recovered and was set to be discharged, but her test result arrived and showed she was positive for Covid-19. She was told to remain in the hospital and undergo a second test.

The patient’s five close contacts, who are family members, and her one close contact at work all tested negative.

Meanwhile, Lacson has called on the Negrenses to seek God’s mercy to overcome the Covid-19 during the observance of the Holy Week.

“This is the most opportune time to strengthen our faith in God’s love and providence, and to seek and implore his mercy for our salvation and victory over Covid-19,” the governor said in his message on Wednesday.

Lacson said that as Negros Occidental reaches the second week of the ECQ, the province’s first Covid-19 case is recovering and most of the patients under investigation (PUIs) have been tested negative.

“We are starting to win several battles against Covid-19, but this is far from over.

The rules have been laid out, the least we can do is to follow. Our ECQ is working and let us keep it that way,” the governor said.

On Wednesday, Lacson issued Executive Order 20-20-A, extending the ECQ in the province up to April 30, from the initial 14-day period set from March 30 to April 14.

“Strict observance of the ECQ, coupled with the mandatory wearing of mask when going out in public, physical distancing, and proper hygiene remain to be our main tool for surviving this unseen virus,” he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency