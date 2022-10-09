NegOcc’s 12 cities, 19 municipalities join ‘Masskara sa Panaad’

After a two-year respite, Negros Occidental’s “festival of all festivals” returns via the 43rd Masskara Festival on October 10 to 16 to showcase the best offerings of the local government units (LGUs) in the province at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan here.

As of Friday, all 12 cities and 19 municipalities have confirmed their participation in the “Masskara sa Panaad”, featuring the themed pavilions, delicacies, farm produce, food products, handicrafts, culture, and lifestyle of the Negrenses.

“It’s all set. We will be ready by October 10. We will give the people of Bacolod and the Negrenses a good show in our first-ever ‘Masskara sa Panaad’,” Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said.

Staged every summer, the Panaad sa Negros Festival, a Hall of Fame awardee of the Pearl Awards in the Best Tourism Event-Provincial Festival Category, was last held in April 2019.

Panaad is the Hiligaynon word for “vow” or “promise”.

In the afternoon of October 10, the opening rites will feature the parade of festivals, the presentation of colors and LGU banners, and dance and musical performances.

Daily from October 11 to 16, each of the province’s six congressional districts will hold various cultural events.

All the LGU pavilions at Panaad Park will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Capitol group tours will also be offered twice a day, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, which will include a guided tour of the pavilions and the Balay Kalamay museum tour.

Source: Philippines News Agency