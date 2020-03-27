NegOcc village councilor shot dead at checkpoint

A village councilor in Murcia, Negros Occidental was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle while manning the checkpoint in Barangay Minoyan on Thursday night.

Police identified the councilor as Rex Dalmacio, a retired soldier. The victim was able to fire back, killing one of his assailants.

The shooting happened at about 11:40 p.m. while Dalmacio was enforcing the municipal curfew on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) together with four barangay tanod or village watchmen, who were also shot and wounded by one of the gunmen.

Wounded were Romeo Canoy, Samuel Ciocon, Rommel Udani, and Alex Losorio.

The dead gunman was identified as Jonel Cardinal, while his companion, Alfredo Agustin, was arrested by personnel of the Murcia Municipal Police Station at about 9 a.m. on Friday. He was caught in the house of his sister, also in Murcia.

Maj. Robert Dejucos, town police chief, said in an interview that the case is considered solved with the arrest of the second suspect, who is also wanted for murder based on a standing arrest warrant issued against him.

The arresting team seized a caliber. 45 pistol from Agustin, he added.

Agustin had blood on his face when he was brought to the police station and interviewed by radio reporters. He was also said to have a gunshot wound on his leg due to the previous night’s encounter.

Policemen brought him to the health center.

Investigation showed that Cardinal and Agustin were flagged down at the checkpoint for curfew violation but they refused to be booked.

“One of the suspects shot the kagawad and also fired at the tanod. The kagawad then found the opportunity to fire at the suspect, whom he also killed. The second suspect also shot the kagawad causing his death,” Dejucos said.

He said they were investigating Cardinal’s background.

Dalmacio was the second village official killed in Negros Occidental this week.

On Monday, Edward Dominic Algara of Barangay Antipolo, Pontevedra was shot by a man believed to be a robber inside his feed supply store at the town public market.

The assailant, who covered his face, declared a stick-up and shot the victim.

He, however, did not take any cash or item from the store and just fled on a motorcycle.

Source: Philippines News Agency