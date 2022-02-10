﻿NegOcc town officials promote peaceful polls

After being placed under the control of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the 2019 polls, the town of Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental is aiming to hold orderly and peaceful national and local elections this coming May 9.

As of Wednesday, Moises Padilla, situated in the fifth district of Negros Occidental, has been listed under Category 3, being an “area of grave concern” due to the presence of the New People’s Army (NPA) and other armed groups, and intense political rivalry.

During the signing of the peace covenant on Tuesday, Mayor Ella Celestina Garcia-Yulo said this year’s polls can be considered more peaceful than three years ago, but the local government is not lowering its guard.

“To the supporters, we, the candidates, would like to show that our only goal is to serve the public. Peace should really come from us so let us avoid conflict,” she added.

Several election-related killings took place in Moises Padilla town in 2019.

On April 25 that year, Garcia-Yulo, who was then the vice-mayor, lost two of her family members, brother Jose Marcelino “Marc” Garcia and nephew reelectionist Jose Antonio “Michael” Garcia, in an ambush after a campaign event.

A month earlier on March 31, reelectionist Councilor Jolomar Hilario was gunned down by members of the NPA at his residence.

A week before the May 6, 2019 polls, the Comelec placed the municipality under its control and two days later, President Rodrigo Duterte visited Moises Padilla and presided over a security meeting with top officials of the Philippine National Police and Philippine Army in Western Visayas.

Garcia-Yulo said there was a basis then to tag Moises Padilla as an “area of grave concern” amid the violence that claimed the lives of her two close relatives.

The mayor noted this could also be an advantage as the police and army can give the municipality close attention and allow the people to vote their choice.

Among those who attended the peace covenant signing were reelectionist councilors Vincent Garcia, Morito Flores, and Jimmiedon Plaza, and Vice Mayor Ian Villafor, who are all currently under detention after facing charges related to the murder of Hilario.

They came escorted by personnel of the Moises Padilla Municipal Police Station and the National Bureau of Investigation-Bacolod District Office.

Lt. Col. Melvin Flores, commander of the Army’s 62nd Infantry Battalion, said Moises Padilla is now more peaceful and urged the candidates to promote safe and accurate elections by promoting fair campaigning.

Maj. Randy Babor, municipal chief of police, said so far, they have not recorded election-related violations and violence.

He said the peace covenant signing will promote violence-free 2022 national and local elections.

“I am very positive the candidates will adhere to peace and order and not violate the law,” Babor said, adding that the police will stay true to their mandate of being neutral and enforce the necessary laws during the conduct of the elections.

